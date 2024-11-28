Cheniere gets FERC approval for Corpus Christi LNG

Federal regulators on Wednesday gave Cheniere Energy permission to introduce natural gas into its Corpus Christi expansion project, a document showed, according to Reuters.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said Cheniere could introduce natural gas to its fuel gas and hot oil systems. The decision follows an October 17 order allowing Cheniere to take liquefied gas from the Stage 3 plant to its refrigerated liquid storage facilities.

The decision moves Cheniere Energy one step closer to producing first LNG from its Stage 3 LNG plant.

Cheniere is the largest U.S. LNG exporter and the world's second largest producer of the superchilled gas. The company has played a key role in helping the U.S. become the world's largest exporter of LNG. Stage 3 is being constructed in Corpus Christi, Texas and is comprised of seven gas-processing units with an expected capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons per year of LNG.

Cheniere has said it wants to produce first LNG before the end of 2024.