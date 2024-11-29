Engine trouble derails Antarctic cruise

A luxury cruise ship bound for Antarctica has been forced to alter its course due to engine trouble.

The SH Diana, operated by Swan Hellenic, was scheduled to embark on a 21-day voyage from South Africa to Argentina, with a highlight being a three-and-a-half-day exploration of the Antarctic Peninsula. However, a mechanical issue with one of the ship's engines has necessitated a change of plans.

While the ship is now headed directly to Ushuaia, a significant number of passengers, who reportedly paid between £7,000 and £10,000 for the trip, are dissatisfied with the cruise line's compensation offer. Some have taken the drastic step of going on hunger strike, demanding a full refund. Swan Hellenic has offered passengers a 50% cash refund or a 65% credit for future cruises.

The company's CEO, Andrea Zito, described the hunger strike as "counterproductive" but acknowledged the passengers' disappointment. As the ship approaches its final destination, the situation remains tense, with the cruise line and its disgruntled passengers at an impasse.