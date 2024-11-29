Port of Ghent boosts bulk handling with a Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane

Euroports Group is set to strengthen its bulk handling capacity at North Sea Port (Ghent) with the addition of a state-of-the-art Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7B Mobile Harbor Crane, according to Konecranes's release.

The order was placed in Q3 2024, with the crane expected to be delivered before the end of Q1 2025. The 3,500-hectare Port of Ghent handles a wide variety of cargo, including bulk, breakbulk, and containers. Euroports operates across multiple locations within North Sea Port, including the All Weather Terminal (AWT), which offers climate-controlled warehousing and covered loading areas to ensure uninterrupted, high-speed operations regardless of weather conditions.

The new Generation 6 crane will be stationed at Terminal 850 (Sifferdok), enhancing Euroports’ ability to serve the agribulk and fertilizer markets with increased speed, continuity, and handling capacity.

The new crane is equipped with a 4-rope grab system, a 52-tonne grab curve, and a 51-metre reach, enabling it to handle bulk carriers up to Panamax class. Its maximum lifting capacity of 125 tonnes allows it to handle heavy project cargo as well, expanding Euroports’ service capabilities and flexibility. Additionally, the deployment of the new crane will enable Euroports to redistribute existing cranes, relocating one to Terminal 280 (Grootdok) to further boost capacity and continuity in that area.