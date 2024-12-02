NYK's new LNG carrier Quest Kirishima delivered to be chartered to the Kyuden Group

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier that NYK ordered from Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) was completed and delivered at the SHI Geoje Shipyard on December 2, according to NYK's release.

The vessel, Quest Kirishima, will be deployed under a time-charter contract with Q United Energy Supply & Trading Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Quest Kirishima was built to realize operations that are significantly more efficient, economical, and environment-friendly. The ship's membrane-type cargo tanks have a 174,000 cubic meter capacity and use a tank system that features excellent heat insulation. The vessel is also equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil-off gas stored in the cargo tank. The ship additionally has a re-liquefaction system that efficiently uses surplus boil-off gas.