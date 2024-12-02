NYK and KNCC conduct joint constructability study of LCO2 vessel together with NSY

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and NYK’s affiliate Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (KNCC) are conducting a joint constructability study of a 40,000 cbm terminal-to-terminal liquefied CO2 (LCO2) vessel based on KNCC’s proprietary technology of LCO2-Elevated Pressure (LCO2-EP) Cargo Tanks together with Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY), which is a joint venture for ship design and sales between Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation, according to NYK's release.

CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) is a technology to capture CO2 at the source — such as power plants, chemical plants, and the like — by separating CO2 from other gases, compressing the CO2 for transportation, and then injecting the CO2 deep into underground or undersea rock formations at a carefully selected and safe site, where the CO2 is permanently stored. CCS technology is attracting attention as a way to achieve a carbon-neutral society. This initiative aims to contribute to the establishment of a CCS value chain and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

NYK is responsible for the overall policy development and strategic direction of the project. The company will evaluate the vessel's constructability and appropriateness to ensure it aligns with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

KNCC will provide technical and regulatory expertise specifically related to LCO2-EP vessels.

NSY will study the construction of the LCO2-EP vessel from a shipyard perspective.