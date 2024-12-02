New сruise ship MITSUI OCEAN FUJI debuts on December 1

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the December 1 launch of the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, owned by MOL Group company MOL Cruises, Ltd. beginning a fascinating debut season of enjoying the blue ocean and the natural beauty of Japan, according to the company's release.

The MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, the first cruise ship in Japan with all suite cabins, will offer a total of five "Debut Cruise" packages and one New Year's cruise through January 2025. In addition to cruises to/from Yokohama, it also offers cruises to/from Kobe and Nagoya, and cruise to/from Beppu, Shimonoseki, Shingu, Kochi, Nagoya, Sakaide, Kobe, Matsuyama, Hakata, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, and other beautiful seaside destinations in Japan.

In the MOL Group’s "BLUE ACTION 2035" management plan, MOL calls for reforms to create a business portfolio that can maintain profitability even during shipping recessions, and the cruise business is positioned as one of the non-shipping, stable-profit businesses that can cover the volatility of the shipping market.