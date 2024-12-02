QatarEnergy and Shell enter into new long-term agreement for supply of 3 MTPA of LNG to China

QatarEnergy and Shell have entered into a new long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of three million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China, according to QatarEnergy's release.

LNG deliveries under the SPA will commence in January 2025, underscoring the commitment of both entities to meeting the world's growing energy demands.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: "We are pleased to enter into this new long-term LNG SPA with our trusted partner, Shell. This agreement helps meet the requirements of Shell's end customers in China and enhances our contributions to meeting the needs of LNG end-users worldwide."

Highlighting the strength of the QatarEnergy-Shell collaboration, H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi noted: "This SPA marks the 11th LNG supply contract between us, serving as a testament to our enduring partnership. It underlines our consistent ability to meet the diverse requirements of our customers and partners globally. I extend my appreciation to Shell’s management and working teams for the successful conclusion of this SPA.”