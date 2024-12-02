Maersk completes order of 20 dual-fuel vessels

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has signed agreements with three yards for a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines, according to the company's release. Combined, the vessels have a capacity of 300,000 TEU.

With these orders, Maersk concludes the intended owned newbuilding orders announced in the August 2024 update of the fleet renewal plan.

All 20 ships will be equipped with liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems and vary in size from 9,000 to 17,000 TEU.

The first vessels will be delivered in 2028, and the last delivery will take place in 2030. The August fleet update further announced the intention to charter a range of methanol and liquified gas dual-fuel vessels totalling 500,000 TEU capacity. Maersk has now finalised these charter contracts across several tonnage providers. When phased in, the charter vessels will replace existing capacity.

This fleet includes two 9,000 TEU vessels built by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China, twelve 15,000 TEU vessels (six from Hanwha Ocean in South Korea and six from New Times Shipbuilding in China), and six 17,000 TEU vessels from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China. All of these vessels will be equipped with liquefied gas dual-fuel propulsion systems.

A.P. Moller - Maersk operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and low-emission fuels.