NYK, KNCC, and JFE Shoji confirm feasibility of LCO2 tank production

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha ("NYK"), its group company Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS ("KNCC"), and JFE Shoji Corporation ("JFE Shoji") have recently completed a feasibility study confirming production facilities, production capacity, and the costs for steel materials used for the manufacturing of LCO2-EP Cargo Tanks, according to the company's release.

The companies now have a clear prospect of establishing a stable supply of steel materials within the Asian region. Based on the memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership for CO2 capture and storage ("CCS") signed in March of this year, the three companies have been studying the establishment of a stable and large-volume supply network for the tanks. Joint development will continue for early social implementation of CCS projects.

The tanks may be used as LCO2 carrier cargo tanks and onshore temporary storage tanks as part of an LCO2-EP system. The tanks are made of versatile carbon steel and can be produced using automatic welding machines at existing large-diameter steel pipe manufacturing facilities, making it possible to establish large-scale manufacturing and supply system with a short delivery time and low cost.

NYK will study the entire CCS business supply chain, including the transportation of the tank. NYK will also study the feasibility of the CCS value chain by examining LCO2 transport vessels and conducting cost and operation simulations for ocean transportation.

KNCC offers EP, MP (medium pressure), and LP (low pressure) ship transportation and also possesses a technology related to LCO2 transportation at EP. KNCC has developed this tank, and a patent application for it has been filed. KNCC will conduct simulations and study the feasibility of a CCS value chain.

JFE Shoji will contribute to the establishment of a supply chain by supplying steel products necessary for the manufacture of the tanks, utilizing its knowledge of steel peripheral businesses and its domestic and overseas networks.