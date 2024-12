TFG Marine announced the completion of the acquisition of majority stake in Spanish bunkering company Vilma Oil Med.

Strategically located in the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, Vilma Oil Med’s first-class West-Mediterranean bunkering services include an 84,000 cbm storage facility and a mass flow meter equipped bunkering barge capable of supplying over 1,500 vessels annually, both in port and offshore, according to the company's release.