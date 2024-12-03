Swan Energy's shipyard resumes operations, secures first contract

Swan Energy Limited (SEL), a leading global conglomerate with diversified interests in Textile, Real Estate, Oil & Gas and Shipbuilding and Heavy Engineering, announced the resumption of operations at its Shipyard.

Swan’s shipyard has commenced refit of ships at its establishment, according to the company's release. Indian Coast Guard’s fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, is the first repair project, which began on 4th September, 2024. The project has been completed ahead of schedule, on 30th November, 2024. The refit was executed in association with Sadhav Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

The dry docking and refit of this ship marks a significant milestone in the revival of the Shipyard, after SEL took over its management control earlier this year through NCLT. As part of the comprehensive refit of the ICG vessel, Swan’s shipyard provided end to end services, including berthing and dry docking, along with critical yard services essential for the vessel’s overhaul. Swan’s Shipyard is also gearing up to commence its shipbuilding operations at the facility.

Swan’s Shipyard boasts the largest dry dock in India, and one of the largest in the world, measuring 662 meters by 65 meters. The dry dock is equipped with a 600-tonne SWL goliath crane. The shipyard also features modern fabrication, piping and painting facilities with a capacity of 12,000 tons per month. Other facilities include a pre-erection berth that is 980 meters long and 40 meters wide for assembling mega blocks, a 350-meter-long, dual berthing quay for afloat fit-out and commissioning of ships.