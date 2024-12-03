Two ships collide in the Strait of Gibraltar without injuries or spills

Two ships, a container ship and an oil tanker, collided early this morning in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, without any injuries or spills into the sea, sources in the sector have told EFE.

The accident occurred at around 5.19 a.m. this morning, when the HMM St Petersburg, a South Korean-flagged container ship, was about to enter the port of Algeciras (Cádiz) and collided with the Liberian-flagged oil tanker 'Gloria Maris', which was leaving Gibraltar.

The collision occurred 5 miles south of Punta Carnero and caused no injuries or spills.

The Maritime Captaincy has ordered both ships to enter the port of Algeciras to submit them to an inspection. The two ships are entering the port this morning, according to sources in the sector.

The same sources have not been able to specify the causes of the accident, which will be investigated, presumably by the national commission that is in charge of these incidents.