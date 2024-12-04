Viking takes delivery of newest ocean ship

Viking has taken delivery of the company’s newest ocean ship, the Viking Vela, according to the company's release. The delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Classified as a small ship, as are all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Vela has 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests. The Viking Vela joins the company’s growing fleet of award-winning ocean ships and will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and in Northern Europe.

Viking is working on a project for a partial hybrid propulsion system for future ocean ships based on liquid hydrogen and fuel cells, which could allow the company to operate at zero-emission in the Norwegian Fjords and other sensitive environments. While the Viking Vela has a traditional propulsion platform, she is considered hydrogen-ready and can be retrofitted in the future.

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world.