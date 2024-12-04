Port of Tyne and partners launch the Green North Sea Shipping Corridor Project

Partners from across the UK and Europe came together at the Port of Tyne recently to officially launch the ‘Green North Sea Shipping Corridor Project’, which aims to create one of the world’s first green shipping corridors between the Port of Tyne and the Port of IJmuiden in Amsterdam, according to Invest South Tyneside's release.

The project is part of a £9million investment announced by Maritime Minister Mike Kane in October while at the Port of Tyne, to decarbonise shipping and turbocharge green jobs, from which the Port of Tyne was successful in winning the International Green Corridors Fund.

During the partners visit, representatives from each organisation which includes the two ports as well as DFDS, Ricardo and KVSA, officially launched the project, helping to make smarter, cleaner shipping a reality.

This initiative aligns with the partners’ commitment to sustainability and plans for DFDS to target a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, by transitioning to methanol-fuelled RoRo/RoPax vessels, driving the shift towards a greener future for global trade.

The project aims to establish a Green Shipping Corridor (GSC) between the Ports of Tyne (UK) and IJmuiden (Netherlands), focusing on decarbonising the route currently served by ageing vessels. It will determine the necessary landside infrastructure at the two ports for fuelling and electrification, analyse the fuel supply chain and evaluate the economic and environmental benefits.

The partners already have a longstanding relationship, having connected the North East and the Netherlands via a popular DFDS ferry route for many years, which runs between the Port of Tyne’s International Passenger Terminal and the Port of IJmuiden. The ships currently on the route are mainly transporting passengers and their vehicles, as well as freight units and HGVs carrying vital goods and finished products to and from the continent.

Bolstered by its 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub, the Port of Tyne continues to drive sustainable innovation and acts as a focal point for a growing European decarbonised distribution network for green trade and passenger journeys. The River Tyne fuelled the industrial revolution and is now at the forefront of creating more environmentally friendly international travel and logistics.

As part of the £9million funding, a green shipping corridor between the Port of Holyhead and the Port of Dublin, as well as from the UK to Norway and Denmark will also be explored. Consortium partner Ricardo is involved in all of these green shipping corridor feasibility and pre-feasibility studies.