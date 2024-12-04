VARD awarded AiP by LR for two methanol ready CSOVs for North Star

Lloyd’s Register has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to VARD for the methanol fueling system for two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), which are under construction for Scotland-based North Star, according to LR's release.

The CSOVs are of VARD 422 design and are tailor-made for the UK’s leading infrastructure support vessel operator, with new methanol ready hybrid-propulsion solutions. VARD 4 22 is VARD’s first methanol ready project, and since the contract was signed between North Star and VARD in May 2023, the two companies have collaborated with Lloyds Register to gain the approval for methanol as fuel for the vessels.

The approval has been through two levels of risk analysis and adjustment of the design to enable the future use of methanol as a fuel. The ships have a high degree of preparation for the conversion and can be transitioned to methanol in line with the engine manufacturers scheduled release of the conversion kit. With this, the VARD 4 22 will be two of the first vessels in the wind market able to operate on green fuels.

CSOVs are highly versatile platforms for all offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, walk-2-work access offshore, accommodation, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability. North Star’s and VARD 4 22 designs have been tailor-made for market leading accessibility to enable commissioning and maintenance operations to the offshore wind industry.

The ships are produced in close collaboration with Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. They feature the latest hull design optimized for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort. The 4 22 vessels for North Star are equipped with a high-performance daughter craft with space for a second to suit clients’ operational needs. The CSOVs will be equipped with technology from Vard Electro’s flexible SeaQ portfolio, covering solutions for power, control, bridge and navigation, and communication. The SeaQ package constitutes a great advantage and by utilizing battery technology for hybrid operations, the SeaQ delivery facilitates for even smarter, and more energy-efficient operations for reduced emissions and fuel consumption.