Zhenhua 35 delivers first batch of equipment for Suez Canal Container Terminal expansion

The Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) reached a significant milestone in its expansion project with the successful and safe arrival of the vessel Zhenhua 35 in November, according to APM Terminals's release. This vessel carried the first shipment of equipment needed for terminal expansion, including four Super Post-Panamax ZPMC Quay Cranes. With a 72-meter boom outreach, these cranes are engineered to handle twin 65-ton containers and heavy lifts of up to 100 tons.

Six electric Rubber-Tyred Gantry (eRTG) cranes, equipped with state-of-the-art automation and remote-control features, also arrived as part of the shipment.

The expansion project represents a significant investment in the local and regional economies and the future of SCCT's people, customers, stakeholders and the communities they serve.