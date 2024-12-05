ILO and IMO adopt Guidelines to protect detained seafarers' rights

The third meeting of the Joint ILO–IMO Tripartite Working Group to identify and address seafarers’ issues and the human element, which met in Geneva, Switzerland (26–28 November 2024) adopted Guidelines on Fair Treatment of Seafarers detained in connection with alleged crimes, according to IMO's release.

Following this adoption, the Guidelines will now be forwarded to the IMO Legal Committee at its next session (March 2025) for adoption, as well as to the ILO Governing Body.

The objective of these Guidelines is to ensure that the human rights and legitimate interests of seafarers involved in alleged crimes are recognized, that seafarers detained in connection with alleged crimes are treated fairly by public authorities, and that investigation or detention is for no longer than necessary, in accordance with the laws of the port or coastal States.

The Guidelines contain guidance for port States, flag States, coastal States, States of which the seafarer is a national, shipowners and seafarers.