Ascenz Marorka expands its real-time fleet performance monitoring service with new centre in Singapore

Ascenz Marorka, the Smart Shipping arm of the GTT Group, announces the launch of its second Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centre in Singapore.

Thanks to this new centre, ship-owners, charterers, and ship managers will benefit from a global support, ensuring seamless operations across time zones, according to the company's release.

As the first centre located in France, the Singapore centre brings together a team of maritime experts with extensive knowledge in navigation, meteorology, vessel performance management, as well as LNG and offshore operations. This second facility reinforces Ascenz Marorka’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive approach to fleet optimisation, enabling real-time decision-making and swift responses to operational challenges.

Among its key offerings is the advanced Voyage Optimisation solution. Powered by AI-driven ship models and smart navigational algorithms, this technology optimises routes, enhances fuel efficiency, and reduces CO2 emissions. By integrating operational, regulatory, and environmental considerations, it ensures safe navigation through diverse sea conditions while maximizing operational efficiency.

The centre also supports offshore operations, offering services such as electronic bunkering process monitoring, fuel consumption analysis and energy-saving strategies. These services are designed to enhance operational performance, ensure transparency between the stakeholders and support sustainable development goals.