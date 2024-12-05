NAVTOR signs agreement with NSB GROUP

NAVTOR and NSB GROUP, a leading supplier of ship management and maritime services, signed a partnership agreement for us to supply 40 vessels with our e-Navigation solutions. This agreement will see the Norwegian maritime technology company, supply NSB GROUP with e-Navigation solutions, covering more than 40 vessels worldwide.

This integration between both companies, will strengthen NAVTOR’s commitment to developing smart solutions for the digital maritime future, and provide NSB customers with greater levels of automation, to simplify tasks for safe, efficient, and sustainable ship operations.

This collaboration will reinforce NAVTOR’s presence in the German market, as a leader in the maritime industry. “Germany is a key market for NAVTOR, taking 30% of the market share,” said Matteo Gravili, Managing Director of Germany.

NSB GROUP is a maritime service company with headquarters in Buxtehude and locations in Singapore, on the Philippines, Korea, and China. Its history goes back to 1982. In addition to traditional technical management, the services offered by the ship management company include commercial management, crew management and training, insurance services, engineering, and newbuilding. In total, NSB manages a fleet of 50 ships. NSB GROUP employs around 150 people on shore and 1,500 at sea worldwide.