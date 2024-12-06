ADNOC signs 15-year, 1 mtpa Sales and Purchase Agreement with PETRONAS for Ruwais LNG project

ADNOC has signed a second Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the lower-carbon Ruwais liquified natural gas (LNG) project, with Malaysia’s PETRONAS. The 15-year SPA for supplying 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG converts a previous Heads of Agreement between ADNOC and PETRONAS into a definitive agreement.

The LNG will primarily be sourced from the Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. Deliveries are expected to start in 2028 upon commencement of its commercial operations. To date, over 8 mtpa of the project’s production capacity has been committed to international customers through long-term agreements.

ADNOC Gas announced in November 2024 that it expects to acquire ADNOC’s 60% stake in the Ruwais LNG project at cost, estimated at around $5 billion, in the second half of 2028. Upon completion, the project, comprising two 4.8 mtpa liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 9.6 mtpa, will more than double ADNOC Gas’ existing operated LNG production capacity to around 15 mtpa.

The Ruwais LNG plant will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world. The facility will leverage artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to enhance safety, minimize emissions and drive efficiency.