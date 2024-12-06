Austal Philippines delivers 32 metre catamaran 'Ocean Master' to Rottnest Fast Ferries

Austal Philippines has delivered a 32-metre catamaran to Rottnest Fast Ferries, less than twelve months after commencing construction in Balamban, Cebu, according to the company's release.

The vessel, named ‘Ocean Master’, designed by Incat Crowther, was officially accepted by representatives from Rottnest Fast Ferries following the successful completion of sea trials in November 2024.

With this latest delivery, Austal Philippines has delivered 22 ships to 13 operators from around the world, including catamarans and trimarans ranging in size from 21 metres through to 118 metres. The shipyard also has the capacity and capability to provide through-life support for commercial and defence vessels - including vessel repairs, maintenance and refit services utilising the 100-metre floating dock, Lewek Hercules.

The 32 metre catamaran has a capacity for up to 400 passengers and 5 crew seated over 3 decks, and extensive cargo space available for passenger’s bicycles and baggage securely stored on 2 decks. With 2 x 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines driving fixed pitch propellers, ‘Ocean Master’ will have an operating speed of up to 25 knots for the 45-minute journey between Hillarys Boat Harbour in Perth, to Rottnest Island in Western Australia.