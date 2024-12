MSC will launch a new Eastern Cape Express Service connecting Port Elizabeth, Walvis Bay, Rotterdam, London Gateway, Antwerp from 2 January 2025, Linerlytica reported.

The service will turn 7 weeks using ships of 2,000 to 3,000 teu starting with the 3,005 teu MSC NEDERLAND III at Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) on 2 January 2025. It is aimed at the grapes exports from South Africa and Namibia to Europe. Port rotation of the new Eastern Cape Express Service.