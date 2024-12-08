MIV 2030 boosting India's maritime sector

The Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 provides a comprehensive framework for the holistic development of India's maritime sector, encompassing ports, shipping, and waterways. MIV 2030 outlines 150 initiatives aimed at propelling India to global maritime leadership, India Shipping News reports.

Its 10 interconnected themes such as port infrastructure development, enhancing logistics efficiency, improving Indian shipbuilding tonnage, increasing coastal and waterway traffic, fostering technology innovation and policy support, promoting sustainability and global collaboration, address every facet of the maritime ecosystem, ensuring a well-rounded approach to transforming India into a leading maritime nation. The status of MIV 2030 gets reflected through the progress made by the Indian

Maritime sector over the past 3 years as outlined below:

1. Major Port Capacity increased from 1598 MMTPA in Financial Year 2022 to 1630 MMTPA in Financial Year 2024

2. Overall, Vessel Turn Around Time (TAT) reduced from 53 hours in Financial Year 2022 to 48 hours in Financial Year 2024

3. Ship Berth Day Output increased from 16,000 MT in Financial Year 2022 to 18,900 MT in Financial Year 2024

4. 2 Indian Ports featured in the global top 30 Ports

5. India's ranking in World Bank's International shipment Logistics Performance Index (LPI) improved from 44 in 2018 to 22 in 2023

6. Cargo volume handled by National Waterways (NWs) increased from 108 MMT in Financial Year 2022 to 133 MMT in Financial Year 2024

7. Coastal tonnage has increased from 260 MMT in Financial Year 2022 to 324 MMT in Financial Year 2024

Over the past three years, there has been a 37% increase in the Capital Expenditure to Rs. 7571 crore in Financial Year 2024 (from Rs. 5527 crore in Financial Year 2022) by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways including a 54% increase in Gross Budget Support (GBS) to Rs. 1687 crore in Financial Year 2024 (from Rs. 1099 crore in Financial Year 2022) which is primarily towards the achievements of goals and targets outlined under MIV 2030.

In the past 3 years, around 75 port development projects have been awarded in Major Ports which includes projects for enhancement of cargo handling capacity and operational efficiency.

Maritime India Vision 2030 has been crucial in boosting the maritime trade of India which gets reflected through:

1. Increase in Port traffic from 720 MMT in Financial Year 2022 to 820 MMT in Financial Year 2024

The increase in maritime trade over the past three years has significantly boosted employment opportunities across the sector.

Growth in cargo handling, expansion of port infrastructure, and rising coastal and inland waterway operations have led to the creation of jobs in logistics, shipping, port operations, shipbuilding, and related industries.

Additionally, initiatives promoting cruise tourism and maritime services have further expanded employment prospects, contributing to economic growth and skill development in the sector.

According to the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways it has put in place a robust mechanism for enabling proper monitoring and evaluation of the progress made with respect to the Maritime India Vision 2030 as given below:

1. To monitor and evaluate the outcomes of MIV 2030, the Ministry has developed the Sagarmanthan Portal, which includes modules such as KPIs, Projects, and Long-Term Strategies. This portal provides comprehensive visibility into the progress made by organizations and wings under the Ministry across various parameters, including capital expenditure, traffic, port performance, and the physical and financial progress of projects. It also aids in regular reviews and guiding organizations effectively.

2. Additionally, the Ministry has established functional cells-Viksit Bharat Sankalp (ViBhaS) at the Ministry level and Neel Arth Vision Implementation Cells (NAVIC) at the organization level-to facilitate tracking progress across key themes and driving ideation and innovation for future initiatives. These measures ensure alignment with MIV's objectives and a structured approach to achieving them.