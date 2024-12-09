Wallenius Marine tests wind-powered PCTC design

Wallenius Marine is conducting advanced wind tunnel tests aimed at realising the world’s first wind-powered PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carrier) vessel, according to the company's release.

The tests are being carried out in Gothenburg, at one of Europe’s most advanced wind tunnels, with wind speeds of up to 250 km/h.

Between 6-9 of december, Wallenius Marine is gathered with experts from RISE, KTH, and Oceanbird in Gothenburg for a series of crucial tests to validate the latest design for wind-powered PCTC vessels, a groundbreaking innovation in maritime transport. These tests will not only confirm the design but also contribute to the development of new data simulation models for wind-powered ships.

The tests are being conducted by RISE Maritime Department (former SSPA), which has also constructed a 5 x 2 meter model using advanced technology. The model weighs 1.2 tons and is used to simulate the full aerodynamic performance of the ship in the wind tunnel. Previously, wing sails have been tested independently without a hull, but this combination of hull and multiple wings in a large tunnel with a full-scale model makes this test unique.

This round of tests includes: The interaction between the vessel’s hull and six high-tech wing sails. Testing the optimal distance between hull and wing for maximum performance. Testing three different types of command bridges and their impact on the vessel’s performance. How “off-design conditions” affect the ship’s operation, such as when a wing sail is positioned at the wrong angle or location.

The next important step is during 2025, when the Oceanbird wing sail will be tested live aboard Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s vessel Tiranna.