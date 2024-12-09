  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

2024 December 9   13:54

CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

CMB.TECH NV has sold three Suezmax vessels, Selena (2007, 150,205 dwt), Cap Victor (2007, 158,853 dwt) & Cap Felix (2008, 158,765 dwt) to a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB NV at today’s market value as part of the fleet rejuvenation, according to the company's release.

The sale will generate a capital gain of 70.930 million USD. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner in December 2024. The procedure for related parties transactions under Belgian law was applied in connection with the sale.

CMB.TECH (all capitals) is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. The company owns and operates more than 160 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels, tugboats and ferries. CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia and Africa.

CMB CMB, Compagnie Maritime Belge, is a maritime group with its registered offices in Antwerp. CMB is the major shareholder of CMB.TECH.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 9

15:32

  

Iran, Russia launch two transport projects

15:14

  

Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

14:42

  

VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

14:16

  

FMC issues request for additional information regarding Premier Alliance Agreement

13:21

  

INPEX acquires AC/RL7 Block in Australia

12:53

  

EGAS signs regasification service agreement with the supplier of the second FSRU

12:37

  

Höegh Autoliners signs 5-year contract with major international car producer

11:59

  

Svitzer begins operations in Port of Itaqui, Brazil

11:38

  

Wallenius Marine tests wind-powered PCTC design

10:59

  

MOL Cruises marks service debut of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI

10:39

  

Equinor completes divestment in Azerbaijan and Nigeria