CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

CMB.TECH NV has sold three Suezmax vessels, Selena (2007, 150,205 dwt), Cap Victor (2007, 158,853 dwt) & Cap Felix (2008, 158,765 dwt) to a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB NV at today’s market value as part of the fleet rejuvenation, according to the company's release.

The sale will generate a capital gain of 70.930 million USD. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner in December 2024. The procedure for related parties transactions under Belgian law was applied in connection with the sale.

CMB.TECH (all capitals) is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. The company owns and operates more than 160 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels, tugboats and ferries. CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia and Africa.

CMB CMB, Compagnie Maritime Belge, is a maritime group with its registered offices in Antwerp. CMB is the major shareholder of CMB.TECH.