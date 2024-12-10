  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Air Liquide receives EU support to develop the first large-scale project for the production, liquefaction, and distribution of low carbon and renewable hydrogen from ammonia

2024 December 10   15:16

Air Liquide receives EU support to develop the first large-scale project for the production, liquefaction, and distribution of low carbon and renewable hydrogen from ammonia

Air Liquide has been awarded a grant of 110 million euros from the European Innovation Fund for its ENHANCE project in the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, that aims to produce and distribute low-carbon and renewable hydrogen derived from ammonia. As part of the project, Air Liquide intends to build, own and operate a first-of-its-kind large scale renewable ammonia cracking plant and an innovative hydrogen liquefier.

ENHANCE is the first European industrial-scale project for the production and distribution of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen using ammonia as a feedstock. As part of this initiative, Air Liquide intends to retrofit one of its hydrogen production units located in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, using renewable ammonia as a feedstock instead of natural gas, and would also build a hydrogen liquefier.

This new facility would support the development of a low-carbon and renewable hydrogen supply chain in Europe and contribute to the decarbonization of a wide range of hard-to-abate customers, such as refineries, chemicals, as well as heavy duty road, maritime transport and aviation.

Replacing natural gas by ammonia to produce gaseous and liquid hydrogen would allow the project to reduce the CO₂ emissions by more than 300,000 tonnes per year. This project would capitalize on the knowledge and expertise acquired from the Group’s ammonia cracking pilot plant located in the port of Antwerp.

Topics:

ammonia

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 10

18:00

National Subsea Centre and PlanSea collaborate on AI-powered decommissioning solution

17:32

UECC partners with Titan to accelerate biomethane fuel use

17:19

HHLA and passify digitalise truck handling at Hamburg terminals

16:57

Damen Naval signs contract with Lloyd’s Register for new frigate for Colombia

16:23

CHANGHONG сompletes delivery of 10 container ships to NAVIOS

15:59

Cosco Shipping and MOL to build sx LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

14:45

bp and JERA joining forces to create top-tier global offshore wind joint venture

13:54

FMC closes one of two investigations into conditions created by Canadian ballast water regulations

13:25

EU ports recorded 395.3 million passengers in 2023

12:53

Eastern Pacific Shipping extends eSAIL installation with bound4blue on newbuild

12:25

Glander International Bunkering collaborates with SK Trading International for B24 biofuel supply

11:24

Ecuador's biggest port welcomes major shipping lines back with new service

10:40

Drillship for East Sea gas exploration project arrives in Busan

10:20

Qingdao Port sets new automated terminal record

09:54

Rotterdam LNG bunker prices dip, Singapore rises amid global demand shifts

2024 December 9

18:00

Maersk Halifax becomes first VLCV to run on methanol

17:30

OOCL unveils its second 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Iris

17:06

Fishing boat capsizes off South Korea, 7 dead

16:40

Luka Koper expands operations with 4 Konecranes electric RTGs

16:25

Adani Group plans to invest $2 Billion for acquisitions of ports in Europe

15:32

Iran, Russia launch two transport projects

15:14

Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

14:42

VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

14:16

FMC issues request for additional information regarding Premier Alliance Agreement

13:54

CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

13:21

INPEX acquires AC/RL7 Block in Australia

12:53

EGAS signs regasification service agreement with the supplier of the second FSRU

12:37

Höegh Autoliners signs 5-year contract with major international car producer

11:59

Svitzer begins operations in Port of Itaqui, Brazil

11:38

Wallenius Marine tests wind-powered PCTC design