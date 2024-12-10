National Subsea Centre and PlanSea collaborate on AI-powered decommissioning solution

The National Subsea Centre (NSC), a centre of excellence for subsea research and technology development, has been awarded a grant to develop a subsea decommissioning optimisation software demonstrator with PlanSea, which offers world-leading marine logistics artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to NSC's release.

The grant was awarded to the National Subsea Centre and PlanSea by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) in partnership with Scottish Enterprise (SE) to assist in developing a subsea decommissioning optimisation AI-Demonstrator. As global operators face the challenges of large-scale and complex subsea decommissioning, there is an identified need for optimisation in this area to secure a cost-effective and resource-efficient outcome whilst contributing to net zero targets by reducing emissions.

The UK is expected to spend £21Bn on decommissioning over the next ten years. The National Subsea Centre and PlanSea have collaborated for many years to utilise AI to optimise marine logistics. Together the two organisations will now deploy the technology and skills developed to address the needs of the subsea decommissioning sector.

The two organisations are developing a robust task-based formalisation of offshore decommissioning activities that will extend the benefits of PlanSea marine-logistics AI in this space. As a result of this, decision-makers would have the ability to simulate with a high degree of accuracy the cause-effect relationship between different strategies and KPIs of interest.

The project is set to produce a robust AI tool, fast-tracked for initial trials in Q2/2025.

Jim Cargill, CEO of PlanSea said: “The AI demonstrator is aimed at addressing both standalone and collaborative campaign optimisation of current and future decommissioning. Additionally, as in marine logistics, we offer a digitalised process for users whilst at the same time enhancing visibility of operational activity.”