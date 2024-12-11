  1. Home
2024 December 11   09:46

Hanwha Ocean Standard FPSO design receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd (Hanwha Ocean), one of the largest shipbuilders in the world has been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection and certification for its Standard Floating Production Storage and Offloading Unit (FPSO) design, which includes the latest advancements in advanced digital solutions to support more energy efficient operations, according to the company's release.

Standard FPSO design of Hanwha Ocean measures 340 meters in length and 62 meters in width, with a crude oil storage capacity of 2.38 million barrels and a production capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. The FPSO is designed to accommodate topsides of up to 55,000 tons and 17,600 square meters, with a hull that can operate for up to 20 years without dry docking.

The FPSO will incorporate technologies such as zero-flaring, GHG monitoring, and an energy management system to comply with environmental regulations. It will also feature advanced digital solutions, including cybersecurity, digital twin, and predictive maintenance due to their complexity, use of cutting-edge tools, and their transformative potential across industries. Hanwha Ocean's transition to an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Operation (EPCIO) solution provider offers products such as FPSOs, floating liquified natural gas (FLNG)s, Offshore Renewables, and other Floating Production Units.

