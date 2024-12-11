Adriatic Gate Container Terminal reduces noise pollution with white noise alarms

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) has taken a big step towards more community-friendly operations by installing white noise reversing alarms on two of its rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMG), according to ICTSI's release.

The RMGs, selected for their proximity to residential areas, now feature an advanced alarm system that reduces noise pollution. White noise reversing alarms emit a softer, more localized sound resembling a gentle hiss rather than the high-pitched beeps of traditional alarms. This directional sound focuses on the immediate area around the crane, reducing noise spillover beyond the terminal.

Additionally, the alarms automatically adjust their volume based on the time of day and surrounding noise levels, ensuring quieter operation at night. This flexibility minimizes disturbances for nearby residents while maintaining safety standards in the terminal. The installation of white noise alarms also bolsters safety by providing a continuous, easily locatable sound, enabling workers and pedestrians to identify moving equipment more effectively, even in low-visibility situations. By adopting this innovative technology, AGCT sets a strong example of environmental responsibility.

The white noise alarms comply with local noise regulations, underscoring the terminal’s commitment to maintaining high environmental standards and contributing positively to improving Rijeka’s urban environment. Supported by cutting-edge technology from Brigade Electronics, this initiative boosts AGCT’s position as a leader in Croatia’s port and logistics sector. It also demonstrates how industrial operations can harmonize with community needs.

Through the implementation of the white noise alarms, the terminal reaffirms its dedication to balancing operational efficiency and safety with community well-being, fostering a sustainable and respectful relationship with its surrounding neighborhood.