  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Adriatic Gate Container Terminal reduces noise pollution with white noise alarms

2024 December 11   10:53

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal reduces noise pollution with white noise alarms

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) has taken a big step towards more community-friendly operations by installing white noise reversing alarms on two of its rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMG), according to ICTSI's release.

The RMGs, selected for their proximity to residential areas, now feature an advanced alarm system that reduces noise pollution.   White noise reversing alarms emit a softer, more localized sound resembling a gentle hiss rather than the high-pitched beeps of traditional alarms. This directional sound focuses on the immediate area around the crane, reducing noise spillover beyond the terminal.

Additionally, the alarms automatically adjust their volume based on the time of day and surrounding noise levels, ensuring quieter operation at night. This flexibility minimizes disturbances for nearby residents while maintaining safety standards in the terminal.   The installation of white noise alarms also bolsters safety by providing a continuous, easily locatable sound, enabling workers and pedestrians to identify moving equipment more effectively, even in low-visibility situations. By adopting this innovative technology, AGCT sets a strong example of environmental responsibility.  

The white noise alarms comply with local noise regulations, underscoring the terminal’s commitment to maintaining high environmental standards and contributing positively to improving Rijeka’s urban environment. Supported by cutting-edge technology from Brigade Electronics, this initiative boosts AGCT’s position as a leader in Croatia’s port and logistics sector. It also demonstrates how industrial operations can harmonize with community needs.  

Through the implementation of the white noise alarms, the terminal reaffirms its dedication to balancing operational efficiency and safety with community well-being, fostering a sustainable and respectful relationship with its surrounding neighborhood.

Topics:

ICTSI

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 11

11:01

Konecranes delivers reach stackers to Chile’s Ultraport

10:06

Yang Ming to launch China-Thailand Express service

09:46

Hanwha Ocean Standard FPSO design receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

2024 December 10

18:00

National Subsea Centre and PlanSea collaborate on AI-powered decommissioning solution

17:32

UECC partners with Titan to accelerate biomethane fuel use

17:19

HHLA and passify digitalise truck handling at Hamburg terminals

16:57

Damen Naval signs contract with Lloyd’s Register for new frigate for Colombia

16:23

CHANGHONG сompletes delivery of 10 container ships to NAVIOS

15:59

Cosco Shipping and MOL to build sx LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

15:16

Air Liquide receives EU support to develop the first large-scale project for the production, liquefaction, and distribution of low carbon and renewable hydrogen from ammonia

14:45

bp and JERA joining forces to create top-tier global offshore wind joint venture

13:54

FMC closes one of two investigations into conditions created by Canadian ballast water regulations

13:25

EU ports recorded 395.3 million passengers in 2023

12:53

Eastern Pacific Shipping extends eSAIL installation with bound4blue on newbuild

12:25

Glander International Bunkering collaborates with SK Trading International for B24 biofuel supply

11:24

Ecuador's biggest port welcomes major shipping lines back with new service

10:40

Drillship for East Sea gas exploration project arrives in Busan

10:20

Qingdao Port sets new automated terminal record

09:54

Rotterdam LNG bunker prices dip, Singapore rises amid global demand shifts

2024 December 9

18:00

Maersk Halifax becomes first VLCV to run on methanol

17:30

OOCL unveils its second 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Iris

17:06

Fishing boat capsizes off South Korea, 7 dead

16:40

Luka Koper expands operations with 4 Konecranes electric RTGs

16:25

Adani Group plans to invest $2 Billion for acquisitions of ports in Europe

15:32

Iran, Russia launch two transport projects

15:14

Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

14:42

VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

14:16

FMC issues request for additional information regarding Premier Alliance Agreement

13:54

CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

13:21

INPEX acquires AC/RL7 Block in Australia