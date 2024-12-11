Damen and Kongsberg mark delivery of 1500th thruster

Damen Naval signs contract with Lloyd’s Register for new frigate for Colombia header In a ceremony in Rauma, Finland, Damen Shipyards Group and Kongsberg Maritime have celebrated the delivery of the 1500th Kongsberg azimuth thruster to Damen, in a relationship spanning more than 40 years, according to the company's release.

This latest delivery continues the supply of azimuth thrusters for Damen’s wide range of tug designs, operating for its customers in ports across the world. Thruster number 1500 is one of a pair which will be installed on a Damen ASD Tug 2813, currently under construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.