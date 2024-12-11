  1. Home
2024 December 11   12:46

DP World launches world’s first container port carbon inset programme

DP World is trialling an innovative carbon reduction programme at its UK logistics hubs, London Gateway and Southampton, aimed at helping cargo importers cut their emissions, according to the company's release.  Starting on 1 January 2025 for an initial six-month trial, the Carbon Inset Programme will reward importers with 50kg CO₂e of carbon credits for every loaded import container they move through DP World’s UK terminals. These independently certified credits, issued quarterly, will showcase participating companies’ efforts to reduce the indirect emissions in their supply chains.  

Unlike traditional carbon offset credits, which compensate for emissions through external projects like tree planting, inset credits reflect a tangible reduction in emissions achieved directly in a company’s own supply chain.  

DP World’s inset credits are generated through its subsidiary, Unifeeder, which deploys incrementally lower-carbon fuels across its Northern European shipping network. These credits are verified and pooled, allowing registered importers to access independently certified carbon credits.  For businesses, this represents a transparent and measurable way to cut Scope-3 emissions – indirectly produced along the supply chain, while demonstrating sustainability commitments to customers.  

The inset initiative builds on DP World’s award-winning Modal Shift Programme, which reduced emissions for its partners by more than 17,000 tonnes in its first year. These efforts earned DP World the ‘Transport and Mobility Project of the Year’ accolade at the edie Net Zero awards in November.

If 50% of import volume participates in the trial at DP World’s UK container terminals, this could replace over 11,000 tonnes of traditional fossil fuel with lower carbon marine fuels, equivalent to the reduction of 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. 

Businesses can register for the trial and are encouraged to sign up before 31 December 2024 to receive free carbon inset credits.

