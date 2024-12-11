QatarEnergy awards LNG carrier contract to MOL and COSCO

QatarEnergy has selected the joint venture of Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd. (MOL) and China’s COSCO Shipping LNG Investment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (CSLNG) to own and operate 6 QC-Max size LNG vessels, according to the company's release. The 6 vessels will be built in China by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

These vessels are the last batch of the 128 LNG vessels in QatarEnergy’s historic ship building program, made up of 104 conventional and 24 QC-Max size ultra-modern vessels.

The MOL-CSLNG joint venture has already entered long-term TCP agreements with QatarEnergy for 7 conventional LNG vessels, executed in 2022, giving the joint venture a total of 13 long-term TCPs under QatarEnergy’s LNG fleet expansion program.