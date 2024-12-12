RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

RightShip announced a revised timeline for implementing its vessel inspection age trigger, reducing the inspection threshold from 14 to 10 years through a four-phased approach, according to the company's release.

The initial announcement of the inspection age trigger in October 2024 garnered valuable feedback from stakeholders. Constructive dialogue with RightShip’s customers and respected industry associations - including INTERCARGO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), and the Union of Greek Shipowners whose membership represents a substantial portion of the global dry bulk and general cargo fleet - has been instrumental in refining the approach to align with operational realities while reinforcing our shared commitment to safety.

In response to industry concerns - including the need for more time to negotiate budgets with vessel owners, adjust office staffing to manage inspections, significant efforts for vessel preparation and crew training, challenges of aligning inspections for 10-year-old vessels with the Second Special Survey Dry Dock, and capacity to handle inspection volumes - RightShip has introduced the following updates:

Extended Timeline with Four Phases: The rollout has been expanded to a four-phase implementation, giving vessel owners and operators more time to adjust budgets, train crew, and plan for inspections. All vessels now have at least 12 months' notice from the initial announcement before Safety Score impacts take effect. This phased approach also allows RightShip to accredit additional inspectors.

Alignment with Dry Dock: For Phase 4, inspections for vessels aged 10 years will now align with the Second Special Survey Dry Dock, with a three-month buffer post-completion before inspection requirements take effect.

To ensure a smooth transition, RightShip has also introduced:

Flexibility in Scheduling: A three-month window between inspection requirements in vets and Safety Score applicability aims to stagger inspection volumes and reduce operational pressures.

Increased Inspector Capacity: RightShip aims to achieve a 90% increase in accredited inspectors by October 2025 to meet demand while maintaining inspection quality.

Early Inspection Incentive: Vessels built after 1 October 2011 that complete inspections between January and June 2025 are eligible for a $1,000 inspection fee credit, encouraging early participation and reducing peak inspection volumes.