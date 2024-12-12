European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

  1. Home
2024 December 12   18:00

Moeve, alongside a number of leading energy and technological companies including thyssenkrupp nucera, DH2, Elyse energy, HDF, Hynamics, QAIR, SEFE, SHS-Stahl-Holding-Saar, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners as well as H2med promoters Enagas, GRTgaz, OGE, REN and Teréga, have created a new alliance for the H2Med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor, according to Moeve's release.

This alliance will bring together France, Germany, Portugal and Spain, and reinforce the deployment of a single European hydrogen market and connect hydrogen production, storage and consumption projects. The initiative aims to accelerate the decarbonization of industrial regions through the implementation of the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor by the beginning of the 2030’s, with the objective of fostering a robust hydrogen value chain.

This effort reflects a shared vision of climate neutrality in Europe driven by renewable and low-carbon hydrogen. In this context, the alliance will contribute towards the decarbonization and energy transition goals of the European Green Deal and Fit for 55, in alignment with the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP), the vision articulated in Mario Draghi´s report and the upcoming Clean Industrial Deal.

The alliance was announced at an event at the German Embassy in Madrid titled, “Scaling Up Green Hydrogen for Domestic Use and Export”. This cross-cutting, multiregional and multisectoral collaboration will play a crucial role in establishing a solid foundation to drive both hydrogen supply and demand, creating optimal conditions to develop strategic projects. The alliance will foster collaboration and communication among members across all sectors of the hydrogen value chain (production, technology, consumption, transport…).

The Alicante Declaration, signed by the European leaders during Euromed summit in 2022, underscored the European commitment to seek collective solutions to the energy crisis, with a focus on hydrogen and its transportation as key elements for the continent's energy independence.

Through this alliance, the participants will establish a framework for cooperation to contribute to the development of the Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor, primarily shaped by the H2Med, HY-FEN and HySoW pipeline projects, the Portuguese and Spanish backbone networks, in connection with OGE´s pipelines as part of the central German hydrogen network, all of which are recognized (or are candidating) as Projects of Common Interest (PCI) by the European Union.

