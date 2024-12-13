  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

2024 December 13   09:16

Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

Australia’s first LNG import terminal has completed construction, according to Squadron Energy's release. Commissioning of the onshore receiving facility is now underway, which ensures the functionality of all equipment at the import terminal including the control system, marine loading arms and fire system.

Squadron Energy Executive General Manager, Operations Stuart Davis said completing construction on PKET was a significant milestone and a testament to the hard work and commitment of the many teams working together to deliver this significant project.

Located on Dharawal land, in Port Kembla’s Inner Harbour, the project has supported about 200 jobs during construction and injected $27 million into the regional economy. The terminal has the capacity to supply 500TJ a day - enough to meet all of NSW’s gas needs on a peak day or half of Victoria’s peak day demand. Building out variable renewable energy generation, backed up by batteries and flexible gas, will deliver the lowest-cost new build energy option in time for the retirement of ageing coal power plants.

Topics:

LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 13

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

10:09

Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production

10:04

Seaspan selects KVH to equip fleet with OneWeb low earth orbit solution

09:45

TECO 2030 files for bankruptcy

2024 December 11

18:00

Adani Ports says it is no longer seeking $553 million U.S. DFC loan for Colombo terminal

17:34

Container shipping overcapacity set to double in 2025

17:13

South Korea pledges $9.75 bln to expand Busan Port

16:48

Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier