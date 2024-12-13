Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

Australia’s first LNG import terminal has completed construction, according to Squadron Energy's release. Commissioning of the onshore receiving facility is now underway, which ensures the functionality of all equipment at the import terminal including the control system, marine loading arms and fire system.

Squadron Energy Executive General Manager, Operations Stuart Davis said completing construction on PKET was a significant milestone and a testament to the hard work and commitment of the many teams working together to deliver this significant project.

Located on Dharawal land, in Port Kembla’s Inner Harbour, the project has supported about 200 jobs during construction and injected $27 million into the regional economy. The terminal has the capacity to supply 500TJ a day - enough to meet all of NSW’s gas needs on a peak day or half of Victoria’s peak day demand. Building out variable renewable energy generation, backed up by batteries and flexible gas, will deliver the lowest-cost new build energy option in time for the retirement of ageing coal power plants.