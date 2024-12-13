Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. announced its first-ever contract to supply ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes to the West Coast of the United States. TraPac Oakland, a container terminal operator in California, has awarded Liebherr the contract for two state-of-the-art STS cranes, according to the company's release.

While Liebherr has previously supplied STS cranes to terminals on the East Coast of the United States, this is the first shipment of its STS cranes to the West Coast. The cranes boast a 66-meter (216-foot) outreach, a 53-meter (173.83-foot) lift height, and a span of 30.48 meters (100 feet). With a lifting capacity of 66 long tonnes in twin-lift mode, they deliver exceptional performance for high-capacity handling, making them ideal for servicing the world’s largest container vessels.

The cranes are equipped with advanced technology and semi-automation systems. Together with the latest anti-collision systems, these technologies ensure operational visibility, safety, and precision in terminal operations. Supported by US based Liebherr customer service, the Liebherr cranes are sure to play a pivotal role in driving the economy of the West Coast for many years to come.

TraPac’s investment in new Liebherr cranes is part of a larger program to modernize and expand its Oakland terminal. Following a $67 million expansion in recent years, that nearly doubled the terminal’s size, the new cranes will support increased cargo volumes and larger vessels while enhancing operational flexibility and berth productivity.