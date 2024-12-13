  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

2024 December 13   11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

Iridium Communications Inc. announced the service launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS, a generational advancement in maritime satellite communication safety services. Iridium Certus GMDSS, the only truly global GMDSS service available, features distress alert, safety voice, and Maritime Safety Information (MSI); includes additional regulated services like Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS), and provides the fastest weather-resilient broadband service available for conducting ships' business when other systems are blocked or unavailable. This combination of capabilities creates a cost-efficient and performance advantage unmatched in the industry, making Iridium Certus GMDSS the ideal critical connectivity service needed for any ship's hybrid network system.

By adding Iridium GMDSS to the already powerful capabilities of Iridium Certus, mariners can now take advantage of the most robust communication and safety maritime solution on the market. Iridium Certus terminals now deliver GMDSS, LRIT, and SSAS capabilities through a single, versatile, and reliable antenna, giving fleets the ability to cut data costs and streamline their installed bridge unit equipment.

Currently, the Lars Thrane LT-4200S has received its Marine Equipment Directive (MED) wheelmark, a critical certification milestone, and is available to the market, while other industry-leading equipment manufacturers such as Cobham Satcom, Intellian, and Thales are expected to introduce a combination of Iridium Certus 700 and 200 GMDSS solutions over the forthcoming months. 

As the only satellite GMDSS safety solution made available to every part of the world's oceans, Iridium Certus GMDSS also provides both broadband and midband voice and data services, allowing mariners to tailor their communication needs to their specific situation.

SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) class vessels are required by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to install GMDSS equipment on board. If a vessel experiences a distress situation, by simply pushing the red DISTRESS button on an Iridium GMDSS terminal, a Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) is automatically alerted of the vessel's position, information and emergency. Within 30 seconds of receiving the distress call, the terminal automatically calls the RCC using Iridium Safety Voice, allowing crew to give swift and precise information to the RCC on their situation. The combination of GMDSS, LRIT and SSAS with companion services for Ku and Ka-band broadband systems into a single terminal delivers unprecedented safety and cost savings for a vessel's hybrid communications system.

Iridium is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles, Inc. and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.

Topics:

digitalisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 13

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

10:09

Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

09:16

Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production

10:04

Seaspan selects KVH to equip fleet with OneWeb low earth orbit solution

09:45

TECO 2030 files for bankruptcy

2024 December 11

18:00

Adani Ports says it is no longer seeking $553 million U.S. DFC loan for Colombo terminal

17:34

Container shipping overcapacity set to double in 2025

17:13

South Korea pledges $9.75 bln to expand Busan Port

16:48

Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier