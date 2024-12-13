Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, a AED3.1 billion (USD 845 million) container terminal managed by a joint venture between the CMA CGM Group’s subsidiary CMA Terminals (70 per cent) and Abu Dhabi Ports (30 per cent).

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by Rodolphe Saadé and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, aimed at the development and enhancement of maritime training and education in the UAE and GCC region.

The CMA CGM Group will also support the training of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy students and contribute to the placement of cadets onboard its flagship vessels.

The inauguration is a major milestone in the development of Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group’s flagship port. The world-class container, roll-on/roll-off and multipurpose port facility opened in December 2012, and in 12 years has expanded to become one of the world’s fastest-growing and most efficient commercial ports. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port showcases advanced port infrastructure, including automated gates and integrated systems that enhance efficiency and sustainability.

The facility offers shore-power for vessels to limit emissions, several solar-panel areas contributing to the energy mix of the terminal operations and includes the region’s first net zero carbon administration building, which is powered by renewable energy sources. The building won the Net Zero Building Project of the Year Award in 2022 from the MENA Green Building Awards.

The addition of the CMA CGM facility increases Khalifa Port’s annual container capacity by 23 per cent to almost 10 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The new terminal is ready for rail connectivity and will significantly enhance Khalifa Port’s position as a major gateway for the region.

The design of the new facility incorporates sustainability principles, which support the UAE’s wider targets for further developing a circular economy, recycling construction and reducing operational waste. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port provides CMA CGM with a modern, sustainably designed hub to serve growing trade between Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.

The new facility includes eight advanced Ship to Shore (STS) cranes, and 20 Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (e-RTG) cranes, which enhance Khalifa Port as one of the world’s most technologically advanced commercial ports, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s role in driving the future of sustainable and smart trade.

The inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port marks the completion of Phase 1 of the new terminal project for CMA CGM, with the opening of an initial quay wall of 800 metres in length, 18.5 metres of depth, and 8 STS Cranes adding a total capacity of 1.8 million TEUs to Khalifa Port. With the opening of the new CMA CGM facility, Khalifa Port has reached a new stage as one of the region’s leading port trade hubs. Khalifa Port now extends over 6.3 sq km, with 41 quay cranes, 159 yard cranes, 11.7km of quay wall and 3.8km of breakwater length.