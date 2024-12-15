  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

2024 December 15   12:23

ports

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

A smart microgrid, the first of its kind in China, has been put into operation at a port in the eastern province of Jiangsu as a pioneer initiative in implementing the country's zero-carbon port plan, Xinhua reports.

The intelligent microgrid system, built in the Port of Lianyungang, consists of 5.2 MW of distributed photovoltaic power generation equipment, 5 MW of new energy storage facilities, battery-swapping container trucks, all-electric tugboats, electric front cranes, and empty container stackers, with the aim of achieving near-zero carbon emissions throughout the entire process of ship berthing, cargo handling and transportation, Science and Technology Daily reported on Wednesday.

This initiative provides "a replicable and scalable model" for the development of zero-carbon ports in China, said the report.

In June 2024, the Ministry of Transport announced the first batch of zero-carbon pilot projects for typical transportation and facilities on highways and waterways -- including an international container terminal and freight container hub in the Port of Lianyungang.

In response, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. collaborated with the Port of Lianyungang in building the "multi-energy complementary intelligent microgrid" featuring green energy and high efficiency.

"With various types of power generation and consumption equipment connected to the microgrid, annual clean energy generation can exceed 6 million kWh," said Yang Huadong, general manager of the Engineering and Technology Department of Lianyungang Port Holding Group Co., Ltd.

"Through flexible scheduling of the microgrid, annual electricity cost savings at our port exceed 3 million yuan (417,270 U.S. dollars). We can save 21,000 tonnes of standard coal and thus reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 56,000 tonnes every year," said Yang.

Among the first batch of 20 pilot projects announced by the Ministry of Transport, there are five zero-carbon port pilot projects. In addition to the one in the Port of Lianyungang, the four others are in Tianjin Port, north China, Jiangyin Port, also in east China's Jiangsu, Huanghua Port in north China's Hebei Province, and Weifang Port in Shandong Province in east China.

So far, the construction of power substitution facilities for port loading machinery, transportation machinery and auxiliary production equipment, and the building of shore power facilities have progressed smoothly in these five port pilot projects, according to the ministry.

For example, Weifang Port has put into operation automated gantry cranes, intelligent hoppers, unmanned intelligent mobile transportation flatbed trucks, fully automatic high-lifters, and remote clearing equipment -- achieving full process automation at the port, while full automation and unmanned operations have been realized at Tianjin Port.

The primary solution for green energy substitution adopted by the pilot ports is a combination of wind and solar energy.

Tianjin Port has built five wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 24 MW, and 1.23 MW of distributed photovoltaic facilities.

Huanghua Port plans to build eight 6 MW wind turbines and 10 MW peak photovoltaic facilities. Jiangyin Port has installed seven wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 16.8 MW. It will also construct a 381.72 kW photovoltaic facility and set up 150 sets of wind-solar-powered streetlights.

In addition, hydrogen energy and geothermal energy are also expected to be used in the pilot ports, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the pilot ports are building smart energy management platforms to monitor energy consumption, record energy sources and related data, and optimize energy dispatching.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 15

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop

13:06

Hanwha establishes San Francisco-based Hanwha AI Center, a global hub for research, partnerships, and financial innovation

11:31

MOL, Mitsubishi Corporation, Climeworks co-host negative emissions event

09:47

“K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland

14:24

Alliance reliability shifts ahead of 2025 restructure

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

10:09

Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

09:16

Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit