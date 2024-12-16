SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

SOHAR Port and Freezone is proud to announce the launch of a first of its kind Port Management Program, an innovative initiative designed to deepen engagement with key government stakeholders, according to the company's release.

This comprehensive, four-day program aims to provide 30 participants with critical insights into SOHAR’s strategic business model, regulatory framework, and its significant contributions to Oman’s economy and global trade networks.

By providing an in-depth overview of its infrastructure, operations, and value propositions, the program aims to foster stronger collaborations and align efforts for sustainable growth. Participants will gain foundational knowledge of the port and freezone sectors, appreciating its economic significance to Oman and exposure to international best practices in port management.

The program will also focus on regulatory familiarity, ensuring participants are well-informed about the laws and regulations governing port and freezone operations. This knowledge is crucial for maintaining compliance and promoting efficient operational standards. Additionally, attendees will delve into SOHAR’s collaborative business model, highlighting strategies that drive sustainable growth and development.

A significant feature of the program is the opportunity for participants to engage in site visits to major tenants such as OQ, Hutchison Ports Sohar, Vale Oman, and National University Science and Technology (IMCO). These tenants are instrumental in facilitating the trade of Oman’s top imports including mineral fuels, vehicles, machinery, and equipment as well as top exports, such as mineral fuels, plastics, iron and steel, mineral ores, and fertilizers, with key international partners like the UAE, KSA, India, China, Qatar, and South Korea. These visits provide direct insights into the operations of SOHAR’s key partners, fostering stronger relationships and promoting a collaborative environment among stakeholders.

SOHAR Port and Freezone handles approximately 80% of Oman’s import and export activities. Its total trade value is estimated to account for USD 43.6 billion, which represents around 38% of Oman’s overall trade exchange.