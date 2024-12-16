QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

QatarEnergy has entered into an agreement with Harmattan Energy Limited (HEL), an indirect subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, to acquire a working interest in the Petroleum Exploration License and Petroleum Agreement for Block 2813B (PEL0090), offshore Namibia, according to the company's release.

Pursuant to the agreement, QatarEnergy will acquire a 27.5% interest, while HEL (the operator) will retain a 52.50% interest. The other partners on the block are Trago Energy Limited and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), each holding a 10% interest.

Block 2813B (PEL0090) lies about 200 kilometers offshore Namibia and approximately 70 kilometers north of QatarEnergy’s Venus discovery. The License covers an area of 5,433 km², in water depth of 2,400 to 3,300 meters.