Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

The chairman of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) says that the number of commercial ships at the Caspian Sea that Iran possesses has increased to 87, according to MNA.

Speaking in a seminar on maritime transportation held at the Expediency Council's compound on Saturday, the PMO CEO Ali Akbar Safaei said that there have great investment in developing maritime transportation by the Iranian government.

"Currently, more than 150 trillion Tomans worth of major maritime and port projects in infrastructure and superstructures are under construction, a significant number of which have been put into operation," Safaei said.

He added that, "In the Caspian Sea, with the construction and purchase of new vessels, the country's commercial fleet volume has increased to 87 ships, which is very close to the volume of the Russian fleet."

Also speaking in the same seminar, Jalil Eslami, the deputy of the PMO's CEO said that there has been 15% growth in the performance of the commercial ports of the country.