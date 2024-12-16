  1. Home
2024 December 16   16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

The Australian Government has declared a new offshore wind zone in Bass Strait, north of Tasmania, according to MarineLink. Tasmania has some of the best wind resources in the world. Bass Strait has been named as one of the top options for offshore wind energy generation in the country by the Australian Energy Market Operator.

The new zone could support up to 20GW of renewable energy – more than half of the current electricity demand across southeast Australia.

One rotation of a single offshore wind turbine generates as much energy as an average rooftop solar installation does in a day. In response to feedback from local leaders, industry, fishers, unions, First Nations people and community groups, the declared Bass Strait zone is 30% smaller and further from shore than the original proposal. It now sits at least 30 km off Tasmania’s north coast and spans 7,100km2.

In establishing Tasmania’s offshore wind industry, there is also an opportunity to future proof existing industries like steel, cement and advanced componentry, boosting Australian supply chains and local economies.

