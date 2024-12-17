MSC announces Asia services update

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has announced that "as of today, 16 December, cargo booking for MSC’s network set to launch in 2025 is open." Regarding the shipping line's comprehensive Asia services, MSC has updated its service maps and transit times for both export/import and intra-Asia services.

"Due to our customers' enduring trust and confidence in our services, MSC today has the fleet size and strength to operate as an alliance-free carrier. This operational independence gives us the adaptability and flexibility required to support your business as efficiently as possible," MSC said.

MSC' future network based on its long-standing and trialled direct shipment network will provide its customers an enhanced choice of direct port pair connections, extensive ocean freight trade coverage, and connectivity.

Furthermore, MSC Asia-connected network (including intra-Asia) will provide continental trade connectivity with Asia through a vast array of loops, competitive transit times and a high frequency of direct port calls.