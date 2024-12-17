Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project to support Germany's renewable energy goals

Credit: Drydocks World

Drydocks World, in partnership with GE Vernova, has secured a landmark project to build and install Ostwind 4, a 2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind grid connection that will power nearly two million German households, Drydocks World said in its media release.

Awarded by 50Hertz, the Transmission System Operator for eastern Germany, including Berlin and Hamburg, the project is a major step in the country’ commitment to renewable energy.

Ostwind 4 will connect Baltic Sea wind farms to the national grid using cutting-edge High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology. This will mark Germany’s first deployment of a 525 kilovolts HVDC transmission system in Baltic, setting new standards for efficiency in transporting energy over long distances.

Located 30 kilometers northeast of Rügen Island, the project includes the construction of offshore and onshore converter stations and a 110-kilometer DC cable system linking land and sea.

Drydocks World, part of the DP World Group, will manage the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation of the of the wind energy converter stations’ topsides and jacket structures. The topside, fabricated at Drydocks World's Dubai facility, will integrate advanced equipment designed and manufactured in Europe. Once completed, the platform will be transported and installed in German waters.

GE Vernova will supply the HVDC technology, including Voltage-Sourced Converters (VSC), transformers, SF6-free Gas Insulated Switchgear, civil works for the onshore converter station, and Grid Automation equipment.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, DP World, said: " Drydocks World’s pivotal role in the Ostwind 4 Project underscores its technical excellence and commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure. This award reflects DP World’s broader mission to drive clean energy transitions and economic growth. As the global energy landscape evolves, we remain dedicated to leveraging our expertise and innovative capabilities to support initiatives that drive clean energy transitions and economic development.”

The innovative design of the offshore converter station includes a U-shaped jacket substructure supporting offshore wind energy production for decades. Drydocks World's involvement in the Ostwind 4 project underscores its reputation for executing complex offshore infrastructure projects while reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

About Drydocks World

Over the past 40 years, Drydocks World, a DP World Company, has become a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. Conceived as an ambitious project under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum the late Ruler of Dubai, the yard is strategically located in a rapidly developing region of the world. Drydocks World completes over 300 projects a year on average, with a record of handling 42 refurbishment projects simultaneously. Located next to Dubai’s Port Rashed, the yard is spread over 200 hectares and includes three graving docks and a floating dock, as well as more than 3,700m of berth space. It also boasts an in-house-built floating crane, which can lift 2,000 metric tonnes, including the weight of lifting gear for all types of heavy lift operations. The facilities have allowed Drydocks World to build some of the largest new offshore fabrications in the world.

About DP World

DP World has a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 114,000 employees from 162 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents. DP World businesses include Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology.