  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DMC wins four-vessel contract for steering gear, rudders and nozzles 

2024 December 17   13:41

shipbuilding

DMC wins four-vessel contract for steering gear, rudders and nozzles 

Dutch shipbuilder GS Projects has contracted DMC by to supply the steering, control and propulsion equipment for four dry cargo vessels. DMC will provide its ‘plug & play’ Piston RAM-type steering systems, Barke rudders and Optima nozzles to the series of four identical vessels. These ships are being constructed at the GS Projects shipyard in Waterhuizen, the Netherlands – a project in cooperation with Groot Ship Design and Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS), who build this series for their shortsea shipping client Longship, Damen says in its media release.

The selection of this trio of DMC products fits the vessels’ design well: 100+ metres long, 15,5 metres wide, a design draft of 6.2 metres, and a deadweight of 6,250 tonnes. Moreover, the robust design and engineering of the DMC scope will easily meet the Lloyd’s Register classification and additionally the Finnish-Swedish 1A ice class specifications by which the four vessels will be built under.

The proven design of DMC’s Barke rudder ensures optimal manoeuvrability and course stability, due to its progressively operating flap linkage system. The result of all this is low fuel consumption and low maintenance cost. In addition, flushed Anodes and the Optima nozzle has gained a reputation for performance and reliability with shipowners around the world, especially in relation to a better fuel consumption by using this type of nozzle for short-sea shipping.

With the first of the four vessels scheduled for delivery at the beginning of 2026, DMC’s ‘plug-and-play’ designs will help with a smooth construction process. “Look, for example, at their piston steering system. DMC will deliver these fully tested, certified hydraulic-powered units ready for installation,” says GS Projects Project Manager Henk Oudman. “This will significantly speed up our operations at the shipyard.”

Talking about this recent contract with GS Projects, DMC Area Sales Manager Leo van Zon says: “It’s great to be working with GS Projects and their client Longship on this multi-vessel contract. A Dutch shipping company building its ships in the Netherlands, and with Dutch components too: that is quite special! Also, it shows that the Dutch maritime industry is still an efficient ecosystem, able to deliver state of the art assets. We are looking forward to getting started on our scope of work and, when the time comes, rolling up our sleeves and supporting the GS Projects team at the shipyard with the installation of the DMC equipment.”

About Damen Marine Components
Damen Marine Components (DMC) designs and manufactures a range of premium systems that are vital for the propulsion, manoeuvring and performance of vessels engaged in all types of maritime activity. These include short sea, deep sea, offshore, ocean-going, inland waterways and naval vessels, and superyachts. Our primary products are nozzles, winches, controls and steering and rudder systems. The last two categories are sold under the Van der Velden trademark. 

DMC offers an exclusive worldwide 24/7 service network. With a variety of professional services and a worldwide network Damen Marine Components keeps your manoeuvring system in excellent condition. Member of the Damen Shipyards Group

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 17

14:49

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

14:08

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project to support Germany's renewable energy goals

13:24

Port Houston container volumes jump 24% in November

12:19

Container Terminal Altenwerder receives Hamburg’s first remote-controlled container gantry cranes

11:41

Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC

10:18

Sidra Line adds East Med Red Sea Service

09:39

MSC announces Asia services update

2024 December 16

18:00

Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

17:29

Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

17:00

Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

16:45

Authorities to attempt to reopen Mosel river in Germany to shipping

16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

14:53

Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

14:23

Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

2024 December 15

16:32

Port of Bilbao gets EIB loan to expand electrification efforts

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

12:23

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop