2024 December 17   15:39

shipbuilding

AAM to construct battery-electric vessels for San Francisco

Credit: All American Marine

All American Marine (AAM) was awarded a contract by San Francisco Bay Ferry to build their 150-passenger battery-electric vessels. This landmark project will contribute significantly to advancing sustainable passenger transport in the San Francisco Bay Area while showcasing innovative maritime engineering, AAM said in its news release.

The concept vessel was initially developed by Aurora Marine Design, based in San Diego, as part of  SF Bay Ferry’s REEF program. Teknicraft Design of Auckland, New Zealand, expanded, refined, and improved on the concept with their design and will serve as Naval Architect on the project. The vessels will feature a state-of-the-art battery-electric propulsion system designed to provide efficient, emission-free operations in the Bay Area. Each 100’ x 26’ aluminum catamaran will integrate Teknicraft’s comprehensive hull design technology, offering an extended waterline that reduces drag, improves performance efficiency, and offers a smooth ride for passengers. Designed to operate at speeds of 24 knots, the vessels will offer rapid, quiet, and environmentally conscious ferry services.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Core

The battery-electric vessels’ integrated propulsion system will be provided by Wärtsilä. The power provided to the vessel’s system will come from a shore connection and be accumulated in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The BESS is comprised of Lithium Titanium Oxide (LTO) battery modules. The battery architecture, coupled with the AAM proposed hull, allows for two BESSs, one in each hull. Each BESS is made of a total combined energy storage of 437 kWh (218.5 kWh per hull or “system”).  These zero-emissions vessels will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in the region. The vessels also will feature dual 625-kilowatt electric motors coupled to steerable  Hydromaster propulsion pods.

The proposed seating design incorporates an open lounge style interior with fixed seats and bar stools as well as exterior bicycle racks for up to 26 bikes on the bow arranged in a manner that does not impede embarkation. It also includes defined wheelchair locations and wheelchair accessibility throughout the vessel, as per the specifications. The vessel will carry up to 150 passengers and four crew members at a cruising speed up to 24 knots.  In designing the hull form, several important criteria were taken into consideration. The highest priority was to ensure that the pressure and frictional resistance of the shape was optimized to ensure minimum drag and power requirements.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with San Francisco Bay Ferry for the construction of their new REEF vessels,” said Ron Wille, President and COO of All American Marine. “These 150-passenger ferries mark a significant milestone in advancing sustainable and innovative marine transportation. At All American Marine, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of maritime technology and contributing to a cleaner future. The REEF vessel project award is a testament to AAM’s dedication to innovation and our ability to deliver state-of-the-art, emission-free solutions. We look forward to collaborating closely with San Francisco Bay Ferry and our project partners to bring this visionary project to life and to set a new standard in the USA.”

Building for the Future

Construction of the vessels will take place at AAM’s state-of-the-art facility in Bellingham, WA, utilizing advanced manufacturing techniques and environmentally controlled conditions. Following completion, the vessels will undergo rigorous sea trials to ensure they meet SF Bay Ferry’s standards for performance and reliability. The zero-emission vessels are currently planned to operate on SF Bay Ferry routes that which will connect and serve two of San Francisco’s fastest growing neighborhoods, Treasure Island and Mission Bay. The contract awarded by the Board of Directors includes an option for a fourth 150-passenger vessel.

Over their projected service life, these vessels will play a pivotal role in supporting SF Bay Ferry’s mission to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and provide a sustainable alternative for the Bay Area’s daily commuters.

