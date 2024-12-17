  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

2024 December 17   14:49

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

ClassNK says it has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a remote monitoring system for machines, “MAREWA-SYSTEM” developed by KAGOO DOCKYARD Co., Ltd. ClassNK-registered vessels equipped with the product can be given the “DSS” notations (MM, CNS, SM)*, which indicate ships with advanced digital technology.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website:
https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/activities/techservices/dgd2030/iea/index.html

MAREWA-SYSTEM description:
1. Collecting data from sensors installed in the equipment and store it on the server
2. Monitoring real-time and historical data obtained under network conditions.
3. Featuring digital engine logbook and language selection

Topics:

innovations

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 17

14:08

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project to support Germany's renewable energy goals

13:41

DMC wins four-vessel contract for steering gear, rudders and nozzles 

13:24

Port Houston container volumes jump 24% in November

12:19

Container Terminal Altenwerder receives Hamburg’s first remote-controlled container gantry cranes

11:41

Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC

10:18

Sidra Line adds East Med Red Sea Service

09:39

MSC announces Asia services update

2024 December 16

18:00

Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

17:29

Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

17:00

Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

16:45

Authorities to attempt to reopen Mosel river in Germany to shipping

16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

14:53

Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

14:23

Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

2024 December 15

16:32

Port of Bilbao gets EIB loan to expand electrification efforts

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

12:23

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop