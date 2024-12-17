ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

ClassNK says it has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a remote monitoring system for machines, “MAREWA-SYSTEM” developed by KAGOO DOCKYARD Co., Ltd. ClassNK-registered vessels equipped with the product can be given the “DSS” notations (MM, CNS, SM)*, which indicate ships with advanced digital technology.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website:

https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/activities/techservices/dgd2030/iea/index.html

MAREWA-SYSTEM description:

1. Collecting data from sensors installed in the equipment and store it on the server

2. Monitoring real-time and historical data obtained under network conditions.

3. Featuring digital engine logbook and language selection