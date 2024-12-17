Bureau Veritas adopts 3D Model-Based Design Approval process in collaboration with HD Hyundai Samho and Siemens DISW

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement with HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd (HSHI) and Siemens Industry Software Ltd. (Siemens DISW) to implement a "3D model-based design approval" process using NX CAD.

The JDP will provide technical support for 3D model creation using NX CAD, which includes the integration of key drawing information into the 3D model, and establish a collaborative framework for 3D model-based design approval as part of this innovative new process.

This approach to model-based approval will serve as a foundation for the future of shipbuilding, supporting the industry's digital transformation through Model-Based System Engineering (MBSE).

The JDP will leverage Siemens DISW's NX CAD and Teamcenter, as well as Bureau Veritas' VPM system. BV and HSHI will initially apply the 3D-based design approval process to a portion of the 174K LNG carrier currently under construction, with plans to expand it to all vessel types. The adoption of a model-based approval process will enhance information sharing with the classification society while leveraging the secured neutral format models for interpretation and simulation, ultimately accelerating the design approval process.