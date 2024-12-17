  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IRS: Keel laid for the lead vessel of Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship

2024 December 17   16:32

shipbuilding

IRS: Keel laid for the lead vessel of Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship

Keel laid for the lead vessel of Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship, classed with Indian Register of Shipping, at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.

The keel of the first of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS), being built at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., Visakhapatnam, as the HSL VC11200 project, was recently laid at a ceremony held at the shipyard. This prestigious project, which, when delivered, would considerably enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities also marks a major milestone in the shipyard’s ability to undertake complex projects, IRS said.

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is providing classification services for all five vessels. These ships are being constructed in compliance with IRS Naval Combatant Rules, with IRS also being required to certify compliance of the vessels with the build specifications. The vessels are scheduled for phased delivery, commencing mid-2027.

The Fleet Support Ships are designed to significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s “Blue Water” capabilities. They will provide critical support to fleet ships at sea by replenishing fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, enabling sustained maritime operations without returning to harbour. Furthermore, these ships are designed for deployment for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during natural calamities and emergencies.

Cdr KK Dhawan, Head Defence IRS, stated ‘IRS is committed to support the Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat call given by Hon’ble Prime Minister. Keeping this in mind, IRS is working in tandem with M/s HSL for this prestigious and ambitious Fleet Support Ship shipbuilding project.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 17

18:16

CMA CGM to develop an electric barge solution to serve Vietnam operations

17:37

Finland to acquire new icebreaker

17:28

Rasmussengruppen increases ownership in Shearwater Geoservices

17:15

Bureau Veritas adopts 3D Model-Based Design Approval process in collaboration with HD Hyundai Samho and Siemens DISW

16:11

DNV advises Elyse Energy in securing €120 million investment for sustainable fuels and low-carbon feedstock projects

15:39

AAM to construct battery-electric vessels for San Francisco

15:12

Lloyd’s Register Rules amended to include requirements regarding marine castings

14:49

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

14:08

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project to support Germany's renewable energy goals

13:41

DMC wins four-vessel contract for steering gear, rudders and nozzles 

13:24

Port Houston container volumes jump 24% in November

12:19

Container Terminal Altenwerder receives Hamburg’s first remote-controlled container gantry cranes

11:41

Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC

10:18

Sidra Line adds East Med Red Sea Service

09:39

MSC announces Asia services update

2024 December 16

18:00

Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

17:29

Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

17:00

Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

16:45

Authorities to attempt to reopen Mosel river in Germany to shipping

16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

14:53

Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

14:23

Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program