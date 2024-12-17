IRS: Keel laid for the lead vessel of Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship

Keel laid for the lead vessel of Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship, classed with Indian Register of Shipping, at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.

The keel of the first of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS), being built at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., Visakhapatnam, as the HSL VC11200 project, was recently laid at a ceremony held at the shipyard. This prestigious project, which, when delivered, would considerably enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities also marks a major milestone in the shipyard’s ability to undertake complex projects, IRS said.

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is providing classification services for all five vessels. These ships are being constructed in compliance with IRS Naval Combatant Rules, with IRS also being required to certify compliance of the vessels with the build specifications. The vessels are scheduled for phased delivery, commencing mid-2027.

The Fleet Support Ships are designed to significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s “Blue Water” capabilities. They will provide critical support to fleet ships at sea by replenishing fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, enabling sustained maritime operations without returning to harbour. Furthermore, these ships are designed for deployment for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during natural calamities and emergencies.

Cdr KK Dhawan, Head Defence IRS, stated ‘IRS is committed to support the Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat call given by Hon’ble Prime Minister. Keeping this in mind, IRS is working in tandem with M/s HSL for this prestigious and ambitious Fleet Support Ship shipbuilding project.